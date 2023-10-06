RTX and Coca-Cola Stocks Trending on Reddit: Analysts Cautiously Optimistic about RTX, Strong Buy Outlook for Coca-Cola

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX), previously known as Raytheon Technologies, and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) have been gaining attention as trending stocks on the social media platform Reddit. While analysts are cautiously optimistic about RTX, they maintain a Strong Buy outlook on Coca-Cola shares.

RTX has faced pressure recently due to plans to conduct inspections on hundreds of engines over the next few years, as a result of a manufacturing issue found in Pratt & Whitney’s GTF engines. This is expected to have a significant negative impact on the company’s financial performance, with an estimated $3-$3.5 billion decrease in pre-tax operating profit over the next several years. Despite this, RTX has maintained its 2023 financial outlook and sales and margin growth targets. Analysts are cautiously optimistic about RTX stock in the near term, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating and an average price target of $88.29, suggesting a 27.26% upside potential.

Coca-Cola, on the other hand, has delivered stronger-than-expected Q2 earnings, demonstrating its ability to increase prices and maintain affordability. The company has also revised its organic sales and EPS outlook upward, indicating continued momentum in its business. Additionally, Coca-Cola’s commitment to returning cash to shareholders through higher dividend payouts is seen as a catalyst for the stock. With a Strong Buy consensus rating and an average price target of $70.91, Coca-Cola stock is expected to have a 35.38% upside potential from current levels.

While both RTX and Coca-Cola stocks are popular on Reddit, the cautious optimism from analysts regarding RTX’s near-term prospects and the higher upside potential for Coca-Cola make the latter a more compelling bet in the short term.

Sources:

– Source article: Not provided