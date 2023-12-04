New Way to Stay Updated: RTVE Launches WhatsApp Channel

RTVE, the renowned Spanish broadcast network, has expanded its communication channels launching a brand-new WhatsApp platform. This move allows users to receive real-time news updates, engaging content, and detailed information about the Corporation directly on their mobile devices. Moreover, the WhatsApp channel encompasses the latest program schedules and exclusive insights into RTVE’s special events.

In addition to RTVE’s offerings, subscribers can also follow the Eurovision and Benidorm Fest channels through WhatsApp. By joining these channels, music enthusiasts can stay up to date with all the festival happenings such as ticket sales, along with comprehensive details about participating artists and exciting developments regarding upcoming editions.

To access these channels, users must simply open the WhatsApp application and tap on “Novedades” or “Updates” (located at the top on Android and at the bottom on iOS). Once inside the Updates section, both WhatsApp stories and channels can be found. Subsequently, searching for “RTVE,” “Eurovisión RTVE,” or “Benidorm Fest” will display the official channels, identified a green verification symbol. To follow the channel of interest, a single tap is all that’s needed. Furthermore, enabling notifications ensures staying informed about the latest updates from RTVE, Eurovision, and Benidorm Fest.

Please note that once you’re part of these groups, your phone number and account information will remain hidden from other channel followers.

FAQ:

Q: What is RTVE?

A: RTVE stands for Radio Televisión Española, a Spanish public radio and television broadcaster.

Q: What is Eurovision?

A: Eurovision is a widely popular international song contest where countries from across Europe compete against each other.

Q: What is Benidorm Fest?

A: Benidorm Fest is a music festival held in Benidorm, Spain, showcasing emerging and established talent.