Regional Transport Offices in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad to Launch WhatsApp Helpline for Complaints Against Cabs and Auto Rickshaws

The Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad are set to introduce a new WhatsApp helpline for citizens to lodge complaints regarding cabs and auto rickshaws. This initiative aims to provide a more convenient and efficient way for commuters to report incidents such as refusals of rides, overcharging, and misbehavior.

Previously, individuals had to file complaints through email or traditional postal channels. However, with the introduction of this WhatsApp helpline number, citizens will now be able to register their complaints simply sending a message on this platform. Furthermore, commuters will have the option to attach pictures or videos as evidence when submitting their complaints to the RTO.

This new system follows in the footsteps of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) which recently launched a similar initiative for the benefit of its commuters. The move to implement a WhatsApp complaint helpline is expected to address the recurring issues raised citizens and activists concerning auto rickshaws in Pune. These problems include instances of non-compliance with fare meters and overcharging for rides.

It is anticipated that the number of complaints filed will increase once the WhatsApp helpline number is made available to the public due to the widespread usage and convenience of the platform. With a large portion of the population relying on WhatsApp for communication, citizens will find it easier to appropriately report any issues they encounter with cabs and auto rickshaws.

This initiative signifies a proactive approach the RTOs in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad to improve the overall commuting experience for the public. By utilizing the popular messaging platform, the authorities hope to swiftly address complaints and take necessary actions against those violating regulations.

