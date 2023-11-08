Pune RTO Introduces New Complaint Channels to Tackle Bus Operator Fleecing During Diwali

In an effort to combat the issue of private bus operators overcharging passengers during Diwali, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has recently released new channels for complaints. These channels include a dedicated WhatsApp number and an exclusive email address that will allow individuals to report incidents of fleecing bus operators.

To file a complaint, passengers can send a WhatsApp message to 8275330101, providing their name, mobile number, travel details, fare charged, picture of the ticket, picture of the bus with registration number and make, and information about the type of bus (AC/non-AC, Volvo, sleeper, sitting, semi-sleeper, etc.). The received complaints will then be forwarded to the squad inspector, who will take necessary action after conducting an investigation.

Additionally, passengers have the option to send an email to [email protected] to register their grievances. It is important for complainants to adhere to a fixed format while filing complaints on both these channels.

Responding to the newly introduced complaint channels, Pune RTO Sanjiv Bhor stated, “This is definitely a step in the right direction. The WhatsApp option especially provides an easy and convenient method for people to report complaints. It would have been beneficial if this system was implemented earlier, considering the widespread usage of WhatsApp among the public.”

These initiatives the RTO aim to ensure that private bus operators adhere to the regulations set the authorities. As per these regulations, private buses are permitted to charge up to 50% more than the fare of a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus of the same type, going to the same destination. The MSRTC recently increased its bus fares 10%, and private operators have been urged to follow the updated rates.

To maintain the effectiveness of the new complaint channels, officials have requested people to refrain from posting irrelevant information. Integration of WhatsApp as a means of receiving complaints is expected to streamline the process and encourage more individuals to report incidents of bus operator fleecing.

