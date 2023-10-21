RTÉ Warns Audience About Misleading Posts and Deepfake Technology

RTÉ, the national broadcaster of Ireland, has issued a warning to its audience about the circulation of misleading online posts claiming to be from the network. In some cases, these posts utilize ‘deep fake’ artificial intelligence technology to create fictitious reports RTÉ presenters. The broadcasting company urged caution towards fake websites, social media advertisements, news articles, and emails, which often promote financial products, investments, or cryptocurrency schemes, promising significant returns in a short period of time.

While RTÉ is actively trying to combat the dissemination of these misleading posts, it acknowledged that it cannot completely eliminate the fraudulent misuse of its branding and intellectual property. The company emphasized that it is not responsible for third-party content and strongly advised individuals to avoid engaging with such advertisements. Victims of cybercrime were encouraged to report incidents to An Garda Síochána, the Irish police force.

To help verify suspicious content, RTÉ encouraged individuals to report fake advertisements or social media posts directly to the platform on which they were encountered. Additionally, if people desired to check the legitimacy of a third-party website, email, or video, they could contact RTÉ at [email protected], providing any available details, particularly the web address or URL associated with the content.

This warning from RTÉ comes in light of recent incidents where false information, purportedly from the broadcaster, was circulated. One such instance involved a screenshot of an article on the RTÉ website falsely depicting the end of Anne Doyle’s career. The accompanying link actually directed users to a different website advertising a cryptocurrency scheme, falsely endorsed former RTÉ presenter Mike Murphy and businessman Denis O’Brien.

It is crucial for internet users to remain cautious and report suspicious content to combat the spread of misinformation and fraud online.

