Mumbai’s LinkedIn Technology Information Rents Office Space in Bandra Kurla Complex

LinkedIn Technology Information Private Limited (LTIPL) has recently secured a lease agreement for 17,794 sqft of office space in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The space is located in the Maker Maxity building, which is situated in India’s most expensive commercial district. Documents accessed real estate data platform Propstack reveal that the per month rent for the space is Rs 1 crore, with a fixed rate of Rs 565 per sqft.

The lease agreement, spanning a period of five years, involves leasing six units from six different owners. The lease period officially begins on August 8, 2024, and lasts for 60 months. As part of the agreement, LTIPL has made a security deposit of Rs 10 crore.

This move comes after Apple opened its first retail store in Bandra Kurla Complex earlier this year, solidifying the region’s reputation as a prominent commercial hub. In addition, Mumbai has been recognized as the third top city in India with the most green office spaces. According to a report the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and CBRE, Mumbai accounts for a 17 percent share of green office space in the country, measuring 56.6 million square feet.

The report also highlights Bengaluru as the leading city in terms of green office spaces, with 104.5 million square feet, accounting for approximately 30 percent of India’s total. The National Capital Region (NCR) follows in the second position with 70.2 million square feet, representing a 21 percent share. Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune also feature on the list with their respective percentages of green office space.

Overall, the rental agreement LinkedIn Technology Information in Mumbai’s BKC area is significant as it further strengthens the region’s reputation as a prime commercial destination. With significant investments being made renowned companies, Bandra Kurla Complex continues to attract businesses from various industries, further contributing to Mumbai’s economic growth and development.

