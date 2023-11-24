Exploring the Thrills of Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf 2023-24

The Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf 2023-24 tournament hit a new high with its third leg hosted at the magnificent Boulder Hills and Country Club in Hyderabad on a sunny November 18th. Players, consisting of top corporates and celebrities from Hyderabad and Secunderabad, showcased their skills and basked in the spirit of camaraderie.

The event began with an exciting golf clinic, catering to beginners and golf enthusiasts seeking to refine their game. Participants eagerly soaked up advice and tips from seasoned professionals, setting the tone for a day filled with thrilling competitions.

Keen competition unfolded across all categories, culminating in a fierce battle in the men’s 15 to 24 handicap section. With Vidyasagar and Aditya Sahkamuri finishing level on 33 points, a countback system was employed to determine the ultimate winner. Syed Akbaruddin, India’s former permanent representative to the United Nations and the Dean of the Kautilya School of Public Policy, graced the occasion as the esteemed chief guest, presenting the coveted prizes to the winners.

Shweta Gullapalli emerged triumphant in the women’s competition, showcasing her exceptional skills on the greens. Simultaneously, Vasu Merugu displayed extraordinary talent, securing the top spot in the men’s 0 to 14 handicap category. Vidyasagar, once again, showcased his prowess and clinched victory in the men’s 15 to 24 handicap section, this time based on the countback rule.

As the Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf progresses, golf enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the next leg of the tournament at the Panchkula Golf Club in Chandigarh on December 16th. This season, spanning seven cities until March 2024, is made possible the strong support and sponsorship from Qatar Airways and Indian Oil XP 100. Hyderabad’s leg also received immense support from Bandhan Mutual Fund as the investment partner, Darwin Platform Group of Companies as the conglomerate partner, Da Milano as the bespoke partner, and Morris Garages and Sheraton as the driving force and hospitality partner, respectively.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Who participated in the Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf tournament in Hyderabad?

The tournament saw participation from top corporates and renowned celebrities hailing from both Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

2. What activities were offered during the event?

A golf clinic was organized for beginners and individuals looking to enhance their golfing skills.

3. How was the winner decided in the men’s 15 to 24 handicap category?

Vidyasagar and Aditya Sahkamuri tied with 33 points, leading to a countback system to determine the winner.

4. Who was the chief guest at the event?

Syed Akbaruddin, India’s former permanent representative to the United Nations and Dean of the Kautilya School of Public Policy, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

5. Who were the overall winners in the various categories?

Shweta Gullapalli emerged as the winner in the women’s competition, Vasu Merugu secured the top spot in the men’s 0 to 14 handicap category, and Vidyasagar claimed victory in the men’s 15 to 24 handicap section.

6. When and where will the next leg of the Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf tournament take place?

The next leg of the tournament will be held at the Panchkula Golf Club in Chandigarh on December 16th.

7. Who are the sponsors of the Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf tournament?

The tournament is co-powered Qatar Airways and supported Indian Oil XP 100 as a co-presenting partner. Other sponsors include Bandhan Mutual Fund as the investment partner, Darwin Platform Group of Companies as the conglomerate partner, Da Milano as the bespoke partner, Morris Garages as the driving force, and Sheraton as the hospitality partner.