The Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf 2023-24 Showcases Golf Excellence and Corporate Collaboration

The Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf 2023-24 event reached new heights of excitement as it made its way to the historic Tollygunge Club in Kolkata on the 4th of November. This leg of the tournament featured a diverse field, including corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, and celebrities, united their love for the game of golf. The previous leg in Delhi set high expectations for this event, and it did not disappoint.

The picturesque Tollygunge Club provided a stunning backdrop for a day filled with golfing prowess and friendly competition. The challenging 18-hole course tested the skills and strategies of all the participants, leaving no room for complacency. Every swing and putt showcased the remarkable talent and unwavering dedication of the players.

In the end, the winners emerged as the true stars of the day. Oona Khanna emerged victorious in the ladies’ competition, while A K Sareen and Dinesh Agarwal secured the top spots in the men’s 0-14 and 15-24 handicap categories, respectively. Their exceptional performances stood as a testament to their commitment to the sport.

The event was graced the presence of Shashi Panja, the West Bengal Industry Minister, who attended as the chief guest and presented the prizes to the deserving winners. Their achievements were celebrated and recognized one and all, adding to the overall festive spirit of the occasion.

As the tournament progresses, the stage is now set for the third leg at the breathtaking Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club in Hyderabad on the 18th of November. The Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf event owes much of its success to its esteemed sponsors. Qatar Airways, co-powering the seven-city season, has been a major contributor to the event’s success. Additionally, IndianOil played a significant role as a co-presenting partner in the Kolkata leg.

The event partners, including Bandhan Mutual Fund, Darwin Platform Group of Companies, and O3 Plus, have been pivotal in ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for all participants. Morris Garages has played a commendable role in driving the events, making them truly unforgettable experiences for all involved.

Overall, the Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf 2023-24 has marked a remarkable collaboration between the corporate world and the world of golf, showcasing the finest talents and fostering a sense of camaraderie among participants. With each leg, the tournament continues to energize and inspire golf aficionados nationwide.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. When is the next leg of the Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf 2023-24?

The next leg of the Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf 2023-24 will take place on the 18th of November at the Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club in Hyderabad.

2. Who were the winners of the Kolkata leg?

The winners of the Kolkata leg of the Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf 2023-24 were Oona Khanna in the ladies’ competition, A K Sareen in the men’s 0-14 handicap category, and Dinesh Agarwal in the men’s 15-24 handicap category.

3. Who were the sponsors of the Kolkata leg?

The sponsors of the Kolkata leg included Qatar Airways as the co-powering partner, IndianOil as the co-presenting partner, Bandhan Mutual Fund as the investment partner, Darwin Platform Group of Companies as the conglomerate partner, and O3 Plus as the gifting partner.