New Survey Reveals the Growing Influence of Social Media on Online Shopping

A recent survey conducted Royal Mail has shed light on the increasing impact of social media on online shopping habits in the UK. The study found that nearly half of British online shoppers have made purchases based on what they have seen on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

While the ability to shop directly on these social media apps is still relatively new, it has quickly gained popularity among consumers. According to the survey, 46% of the 2,000 adults surveyed admitted to being driven to buy items online due to influences from social media over the past year.

Facebook, which is owned Meta Platforms Inc, was identified as the primary driver for online purchases, followed closely Instagram and TikTok. These platforms have recognized the growing trend of social media shopping and have introduced features that allow users to shop directly through their apps.

Instagram, for example, launched its shopping feature in 2020, following Facebook’s marketplace in 2016. This move has been well-received consumers, particularly among Generation Z. A recent Shopify survey revealed that almost half of 18 to 29-year-olds in the US plan to shop directly through social media apps this holiday season. This trend is attributed to influencers shaping fashion trends and advertising products online.

In addition to social media’s influence on shopping habits, the survey also highlighted the increasing popularity of buy now, pay later options among retailers. Almost two-thirds of respondents felt that these payment schemes encouraged impulse purchasing.

Chief Commercial Operator of Royal Mail, Nick Landon, emphasized that while consumers are opting for online shopping more frequently, they are also conducting thorough research and seeking validation from multiple sources before making a purchase.

This survey provides valuable insights into the evolving landscape of online shopping, where social media platforms are becoming key players in driving consumer behavior. With the continued integration of shopping features and the rise of influencer marketing, it is clear that social media will continue to shape the future of online retail.

