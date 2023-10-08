Royal Enfield Showcases New Himalayan 452 in Social Media Teaser

Royal Enfield has released a short clip on social media, giving us a glimpse of the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452. The company has been gradually revealing its new adventure bike over the past few weeks through various social media videos, showing the bike being ridden in the Himalayas and on a track.

The video showcases the motorcycle parked in rough terrain in the Himalayas, with the words “built the Himalayas” flashing on the screen. From previously leaked spy shots, it is evident that the 452 retains the basic shape of the current Himalayan, although there are several notable differences. The new bike features a new chassis with the engine as a stressed member. The image also reveals a redesigned fuel tank, higher-set front fender, new pannier stays, split seat, and updated tank graphics.

While Royal Enfield has not officially confirmed any details about the bike, leaked documents suggest that it will be powered an all-new 451.65cc liquid-cooled engine, delivering 39.45 bhp of power at 8,000 rpm. The wheelbase measures 1510 mm, while the dimensions of the bike are 2,245 mm in length, 852 mm in width, and 1315 mm in height, making it longer, taller, and wider than the current Himalayan. The gross weight of the bike is expected to be 394 kg.

The new Himalayan 452 is set to launch in India in November, with an official debut expected later this month. The bike will feature a USD fork at the front and a mono-shock at the rear, and there are speculations of a staggered wheel size with a smaller rear wheel.

