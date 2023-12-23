Royal Caribbean’s Epic 9-Month World Cruise Takes TikTok Storm

Royal Caribbean has embarked on an unprecedented 9-month world cruise called “The Ultimate World Cruise,” and it has become a viral sensation on TikTok. The cruise spans 274 nights and visits over 60 countries, showcasing 11 world wonders along the way. Divided into four segments, the journey offers guests the chance to explore the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Mediterranean, and Europe & Beyond.

TikTok users were initially taken aback the idea of a nine-month vacation, but soon became intrigued the ship’s frequent stops in ports around the world. However, what astounded many was the hefty price tag attached to the trip. The 9-month package costs a minimum of $60,000, with ocean view or balcony rooms requiring additional thousands of dollars.

While some users questioned whether the luxurious amenities, such as the deluxe beverage package, Wi-Fi, and free laundry services, were worth the price, others were more captivated the potential for drama. The hashtag #ultimateworldcruise has gained over 54.4 million views on TikTok, with users eagerly awaiting and speculating about the unfolding drama.

Guests on the cruise have started documenting their day-to-day experiences, drawing comparisons to reality TV shows. Some users have even proposed turning the cruise into a reality TV show, complete with hosts and emcees. TikTok user ND Cohen has emerged as the self-proclaimed “sea tea director,” providing daily updates on the cruise and fueling the anticipation for more dramatic moments to come.

And indeed, drama has already made an appearance on board. Brandee Lake, one of the cruise’s guests, revealed that she was repeatedly mistaken for a crew member, highlighting racial biases. Additionally, tensions have arisen between American and non-American guests, with some feeling excluded from planning activities onboard.

As the cruise is only in its early stages, the excitement shows no signs of waning. With millions of views and a growing audience, “Ultimate World Cruise TikTok” promises to be a captivating journey filled with surprising moments and cultural experiences.