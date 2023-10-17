Roy “BUNK” Kofal: A Life Remembered

Roy “BUNK” Kofal, born on January 1, 1939, in Superior, Wisconsin, passed away on October 15th, 2023. He was raised in Gordon, Wisconsin, where he enjoyed shooting game and fishing with his siblings, Ed, Ron, and Helen. BUNK briefly attended college but decided to pursue his passion for hunting, fishing, and building instead. In 1961, he met VaLois Gunderson, the love of his life, and they were married shortly after.

BUNK served in the National Guard Army Reserve before settling in the Grand View/Namakagon area. He built the Huntin’ Shack, a cherished place for his family to gather and enjoy nature. BUNK was known for his community involvement and volunteered in his small town. He and VaLois had two daughters, Tara and Kari, whom BUNK supported and encouraged in all their endeavors.

However, it was the arrival of his grandchildren that brought BUNK unimaginable joy. He spent the next 26 years passing down his love for fishing, hunting, four-wheeling, and many other adventures to Dane, Alexis, Cole, Andrew, and Mary Doll with her children Katherine, Christian, Cassidy, Hudson, and Ivar. BUNK’s family meant the world to him, and he never missed an opportunity to be their side.

BUNK’s loving wife, VaLois, will deeply miss him. A memorial service will be held at Lakewoods on Lake Namakagon on Saturday, October 21st, to honor his life. The family will receive condolences from 11:00-12:30, followed a veteran’s salute to BUNK. A luncheon will be served from 1-3, where stories will be shared all who wish to remember him.

Roy “BUNK” Kofal will be remembered as a devoted family man, an avid outdoorsman, and a pillar of his community. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those he loved and the memories he created with them.

