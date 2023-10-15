The Evolution of David Beckham’s Hair and the Changing Celebrity Culture of English Football

In Netflix’s David Beckham documentary, one aspect that stands out is the constant evolution of Beckham’s hairstyles throughout his career. From long, blond locks to shaved and rugged, Beckham’s hair became a symbol of his cult of celebrity. Boys all over the country would imitate his haircuts, similar to how Jennifer Aniston’s “the Rachel” became a coveted hairstyle among women.

Beckham’s ubiquity as Manchester United and England’s No 7 was a type of fame not commonly associated with footballers today. Unlike modern-day players who are primarily seen as athletes, Beckham and his peers were entertainers as well. They represented a time when footballers were relatable figures who came from ordinary backgrounds, showcasing what the average person could achieve if they possessed talent and wealth.

However, over the last two decades, the conduct and image of footballers have changed. Clubs have tightened their PR and legal teams, reducing public exposure to messy behavior. Furthermore, the demands on players to perform at elite levels of athleticism have increased. As a result, footballers today feel more sanitized contemporary celebrity culture, with a rigid control of their public image.

Fortunately, there is one player who bridges the gap between the Beckham era and the present: Jack Grealish. Grealish embodies both elements, being both kind-hearted and massively popular. He represents a remnant of the flamboyant era where personal style and ostentatiousness were essential to a player’s brand.

While the shift towards a more controlled and responsible image is healthier for young fans, it has made footballers as cultural figures somewhat boring. The excitement and individuality that Beckham brought to the game, both on and off the pitch, are rarely seen today.

In conclusion, the documentary on David Beckham highlights not only his hairstyles but also the changing celebrity culture of English football. Beckham’s hair became a male equivalent to “the Rachel,” demonstrating the impact and influence he had on popular culture. The evolution of footballer’s image from relatable figures to sanitized celebrities raises questions about the loss of individuality and flair in the modern game. Jack Grealish, with his charismatic and sometimes controversial persona, stands as a connection to thatgone era.

