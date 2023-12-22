Controversy erupts as YouTuber’s visit to Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha questioned

A heated controversy has arisen over the recent visit of popular YouTuber Kamiya Jani to the historic Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri. Questions have been raised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about how a supposed promoter of beef consumption was granted access to the sacred shrine.

BJP leader Jatin Mohanty has demanded the immediate arrest of Kamiya Jani under section 295 of the Indian Penal Code, accusing her of hurting the religious sentiments of millions of Hindus. The party alleged that VK Pandian, a prominent member of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), facilitated Jani’s entry into the temple.

The controversy stems from a video uploaded on Jani’s YouTube channel, where she was seen conversing with VK Pandian, who provided insights into various aspects of the temple’s development and the significance of ‘Mahaprasad’, the sacred food offered to the deity.

The BJP, however, vehemently objected to Jani’s presence in the temple and alleged that a banned video camera was used on the premises the YouTuber. They claim that Jani’s previous video, in which she reportedly consumed beef, is evidence that she violated temple rules. The BJP has threatened to approach the court if Jani and Pandian are not arrested.

Amidst the escalating controversy, Jani addressed the situation on her Instagram story, stating that her mission as an Indian is to promote Indian culture and heritage to the world. She clarified that she has never consumed beef and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to visit prominent pilgrimage sites across India.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) dismissed the allegations made the BJP, calling them baseless. The SJTA stated that there was no truth to the claim of Jani using a camera on the temple premises, and any evidence provided would be thoroughly investigated.

The ruling BJD, in a press conference, accused the BJP of being intolerant and criticized their stance on the temple’s development. They clarified that Jani had partaken in the ‘Mahaprasad’ at Radha Ballav ‘Mutt’ (monastery) and not within the temple itself.

Kamiya Jani, known for her interviews with celebrities and politicians, has been at the center of various controversies in the past. However, the recent incident has sparked a debate about access to religious sites and the scrutiny of individuals based on their personal beliefs.

As the controversy continues to unfold, it raises important questions about religious freedom, cultural preservation, and the intersection of social media influence with sacred spaces.