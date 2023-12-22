Odisha BJP Demands Action Against YouTuber and BJD Leader for Controversial Temple Video

The Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for the arrest of YouTuber Kamiya Jani and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader VK Pandian over a video that allegedly shows them eating beef inside the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha. The BJP claims that this act hurts the religious sentiments of the Hindu community and demanded that a case be registered against them under section 295 of the Indian Penal Code.

Jatin Mohanty, the General Secretary of the Odisha BJP, made strong statements against the YouTuber, citing her previous video where she ate beef. He argued that beef-eaters are strictly prohibited from entering the Jagannath temple, and therefore, it is a violation of religious norms. Mohanty insists that if the individuals in question are not arrested, the BJP will take the matter to court.

Furthermore, Mohanty alleged that a video camera was illegally used on the temple premises, which goes against the rules set the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA). However, the SJTA has refuted these accusations and labeled them as baseless. They stated on social media that if there is any evidence supporting the claim of a camera being used inside the temple, they will investigate it and take appropriate action.

This controversy has sparked a heated debate among the local community regarding the protection of religious sentiments and the rules governing temple visits. Supporters of the BJP argue that strict actions need to be taken against those who are found disrespecting sacred places, while others believe that freedom of expression and religious tolerance should prevail.

As the debate continues, it remains to be seen what course of action will be taken the authorities and if any legal repercussions will be faced the YouTuber and BJD leader involved in the controversial video.