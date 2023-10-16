U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson from Louisiana has stated that he will run for the position of U.S. House Speaker if Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan is unable to secure the role. Johnson, who is currently vice chair of the GOP Conference, has expressed his support for Jordan’s bid for speaker, but is prepared to offer himself as a candidate if Jordan falls short.

In other news, a panel discussion titled “Louisiana’s Energy Excellence: Leading the Way with an All-of-the-Above Approach” will be held virtually the Grow America’s Infrastructure Now coalition. The discussion will include experts in the field, including U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow from Louisiana, who will provide insights into the significant role that Louisiana plays in shaping America’s energy future. The webinar is scheduled for October 18 at 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, LinkedIn announced today that it will be laying off approximately 668 employees, which accounts for around 3% of its workforce. This comes after a previous round of layoffs in May, where over 700 employees were let go. Additionally, parent company Microsoft, which acquired LinkedIn for $26 billion in 2016, has also made thousands of job cuts this year.

It is important to stay informed about political developments and the individuals vying for leadership positions. By following the careers of representatives such as Mike Johnson and Jim Jordan, we can better understand the dynamics shaping our government. Attending webinars and panel discussions, such as the one organized the Grow America’s Infrastructure Now coalition, allows us to gain insights from industry experts and stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in various sectors.

