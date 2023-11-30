Seven West Media’s Appeal Dismissed in Release of Executives’ Emails

In a recent development, the Federal Court has dismissed Seven West Media’s appeal against the release of emails between its executives and former SAS corporal Ben Roberts-Smith’s legal team. The emails, which number in the thousands, will now be released to Nine, following the court’s decision. The chairman of Seven West Media, Kerry Stokes, had previously funded Roberts-Smith’s defamation case against The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times.

The court’s decision comes after Federal Court judge Nye Perram described some of the emails as containing “personally embarrassing” content. Seven’s lawyers had expressed concerns that the release of these emails could cause “commercial harm” to the company providing them to a direct competitor.

This ruling opens a new chapter in the ongoing legal battle surrounding Ben Roberts-Smith, who has faced serious allegations of misconduct during his time in the SAS. The release of these emails may shed further light on the relationship between the media organization and Roberts-Smith’s legal team.

The court’s decision highlights the importance of transparency and the public’s right to access information. While Seven West Media sought to prevent the release of these emails, the court deemed it necessary for the greater public interest to have access to the contents of the correspondence.

