Westport Board of Education Invites Community Conversation

The Westport Board of Education is hosting a “community conversation” on Tuesday, November 14th, at the Westport Library’s Komasky Room. The event, open to all residents, aims to provide a platform for discussions on various school-related topics. The conversation will be facilitated Velma Heller, a former RTM moderator and educator. This is an opportunity for community members to engage in meaningful conversations about the schools and contribute their insights and ideas.

VFW Post 399 Seeks Donations for Veterans Day

VFW Joseph J. Clinton Post 399 is hosting a Veterans Day event after the town hall service. They are planning to provide food and drinks to local veterans and supporters, with an estimated cost of $25 per veteran. To cover the expenses, they are accepting donations via PayPal (@vfw399ct) or other options, such as Venmo. The VFW is a 501(c)3 organization. This event is a great way to honor and celebrate the men and women who have served our country.

Westport Downtown Association’s Instagram Hacked

The Westport Downtown Association’s Instagram account has been hacked. As a result, they have created a new account with the handle @WestportDowntownOfficial. Follow their new account to stay updated on upcoming events, promotions, and everything related to downtown Westport.

Bridge Slide Video Captures Weekend Happenings

A drone video captured the recent bridge slide in Westport over the weekend. The video provides a unique perspective, showing the traffic squeezed into two lanes and the newly placed bridge on the southbound side. The bridge slide was a significant event that has impacted the flow of traffic in the area.

Unique Sun Phenomenon at Longshore

Twice a year, the sun sets directly down the Longshore entrance road in Westport. This rare occurrence was caught on camera John Richers, who happened to be biking through Longshore at the right moment. This phenomenon, dubbed “LongshoreHenge,” is a fascinating natural event that residents can experience in our town.

DNR Band to Perform Benefit Concert for Pancreatic Cancer Research

DNR, the popular Westport rock band composed primarily of physicians, will be performing at the Westport Library on Saturday, November 18th. The concert, titled “Rocking for the Cure,” is a benefit for pancreatic cancer research at Nuvance Health. The band’s sax player, Dr. Richard Frank, is also the chief of cancer research at Nuvance Health. The event will be emceed Tony Award-winning actor James Naughton. Tickets are available for purchase and include refreshments.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation Hosts Family-Friendly Concert

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Westport is hosting a family-friendly concert featuring the Fairfield School of Rock House Band. The concert aims to raise awareness and funds for Homes with Hope’s Gillespie Center, a local homeless shelter. Attendees are encouraged to bring food and toiletry donations for the Homes with Hope pantry. This event presents a unique opportunity to enjoy great music while making a positive impact on the community.

Jaden Myles Waldman Performs in “Lyrics for Life” Concert

Jaden Myles Waldman, a talented young performer from Westport, will be part of the “Lyrics for Life” concert taking place in New York City on Sunday, November 12th. The concert aims to break the stigma surrounding mental health through the power of music. Jaden will be among a star-studded lineup of performers, including Broadway, TV, and film talents. This is a great opportunity