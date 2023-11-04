Rotary Club of Hickory Enhances Community with Donation to Miracle of Hickory Park

In a remarkable show of support for their community, the Rotary Club of Hickory has announced a substantial donation of $150,000 to the city. This generous gift will be used to make significant improvements to Miracle of Hickory Park, a beloved local recreational space.

With the city matching the club’s donation, the funds will be primarily allocated towards purchasing new playground equipment for the park. The intention is to create a vibrant and engaging play area that provides a wide range of physical, social, and sensory experiences for visitors of all ages and abilities.

The design of the new playground will be carefully thought out, ensuring that it includes inclusive elements that accommodate everyone. This will include adaptive swings, a wheelchair-accessible glider, cozy spaces for relaxation, and specially engineered slides. These additions will ensure that children of all abilities can enjoy and benefit from the park, fostering inclusivity and togetherness within the community.

The Rotary Club of Hickory, guided their motto “Service Above Self,” actively seeks opportunities to support and give back to their neighbors in Hickory. Through their local Rotary Foundation, they take immense pride in this substantial donation to the City of Hickory and their collaborative efforts in this project.

City Manager Warren Wood expressed deep appreciation for the Rotary Club’s contribution and its commitment to enhancing the community. The city recognizes that this generous donation will greatly enrich Miracle of Hickory Park, creating a vibrant and engaging play space that will be cherished Hickory families and visitors for years to come.

