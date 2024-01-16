Stars Blossom in Romantic Red Looks at Critics Choice Awards

Summary: At the Critics Choice Awards, celebrities opted for romantic red looks that channeled the vibrant hues of vermillion perennials. Margot Robbie and Dua Lipa, co-stars of the film Barbie, both stunned in custom designs that showcased their individuality. Robbie’s off-the-shoulder gown, created Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing, featured a trim bustline made out of fabric petals. Lipa, on the other hand, chose a floor-length column Prada gown adorned with abstract petal ruching. The red theme extended to other actors as well, with Emily Blunt sporting a red Armani Privé gown with a rosette on the shoulder. These outfits demonstrated Hollywood’s readiness for a spring bloom, despite the wintry season.

A Fiery Affair: Celebrities Light up the Critics Choice Awards in Ravishing Red

As the stars descended upon the Critics Choice Awards, they set the red carpet ablaze with their vibrant ensembles. Taking inspiration from the mesmerizing shades of vermillion perennials, celebrities embraced the passionate allure of red. Margot Robbie, known for her role in the blockbuster hit Barbie, stunned onlookers with a custom creation Balmain’s visionary, Olivier Rousteing. Breaking away from her usual pink palette, Robbie donned a red-hot gown featuring an off-the-shoulder silhouette and a bustline adorned with exquisitely crafted fabric petals.

Not one to be outdone, Dua Lipa, whose song “Dance the Night Away” graced the Barbie soundtrack, exuded elegance in a red floral ensemble esteemed fashion house Prada. The floor-length column gown showcased abstract petal ruching, adding a touch of whimsy to her look. Together, Robbie and Lipa radiated star power and proved that coordinating styles could be both fashionable and individualistic.

The red trend continued to make its mark on the red carpet, with Emily Blunt opting for a striking Armani Privé gown. With an eye-catching rosette on the shoulder, Blunt effortlessly exuded grace and sophistication. Three’s a trend, as they say, and it’s clear that these celebrities are embracing the spirit of Valentine’s Day, even before its arrival.

These crimson-clad stars showcased their penchant for defying conventional fashion norms, bringing a burst of vibrant energy to the otherwise wintry atmosphere. Hollywood, it seems, is eagerly stepping into the season of renewal, eagerly awaiting the bloom of spring.