Rosario Dawson’s Daughter Is Expecting a Child and the Actress Already Has a Special Nickname in Mind

Rosario Dawson recently announced that her daughter, Isabella, is expecting her first child, making the actress soon-to-be grandmother. In an interview with Page Six, Dawson expressed her excitement about the news and revealed that she already has a nickname planned for herself once the baby is able to talk – “Glamma.”

Dawson’s journey to motherhood has been unique. She adopted Isabella in 2014 when she was 11 years old. The actress had a special connection with her daughter even before the adoption and described it as a lifelong commitment, akin to a marriage. She believes in the importance of a chosen family, stating that they can be even more significant than blood relatives.

Interestingly, Isabella is named after Dawson’s grandmother, and despite not being biologically related, she bears a striking resemblance to their family. Dawson also shared an amusing anecdote about people mistakenly thinking Isabella’s name was Lola for a few years, which eventually prompted her to set the record straight.

For Dawson, motherhood has been an incredible experience, especially when adopting an older child. She believes it is a transformative journey to welcome a child into her home and has become an inspiration for others considering adoption of older children.

The due date of Isabella’s baby has not been revealed but is expected sometime next year. As the family eagerly awaits the arrival of this new addition, Dawson embraces the role of “Glamma” with open arms, ready to shower her grandchild with love and support.

