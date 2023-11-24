Rosanna Davison Embraces Body Positivity and Overcomes Online Negativity

Rosanna Davison, former Miss World winner and mother-of-three, recently shared her experience of turning off comments on her social media after being targeted a cruel troll. The incident occurred when she posted images of herself wearing a glitzy purple suit with a matching bra that showcased her toned stomach. While most of her followers showered her with praise, one comment in particular took aim at her appearance.

Reflecting on the incident, Rosanna emphasized the importance of kindness in online interactions, stating, “It just surprises me that people still make rude comments to others and we are all so aware of the impact of bullying.” Despite rarely receiving negative comments, she felt compelled to call out this particular incident. However, she soon realized that engaging in such confrontations only added to her anxiety. As a result, she made the decision to disable comments on her posts.

On a more positive note, Rosanna expressed pride in her post-pregnancy fitness journey. After giving birth to twins, she noticed changes in her abdominal muscles, but with time and dedicated workouts, she has seen significant improvement. She advised other women who have recently given birth to be patient, reminding them that it may take a year or two to feel back to themselves physically.

For Rosanna, exercise is not just about physical health but also mental well-being. It has been an outlet for her throughout her life, especially since becoming a mother. Not only does she want to be strong enough to carry her children, but she also finds that exercise helps her sleep better. Growing up with parents who valued physical activity, it has always been a part of her family’s lifestyle.

In addition to her fitness journey, Rosanna recently collaborated with the sustainable Irish clothing brand, Human Collective, to launch her own “Capsule Collection.” This partnership felt like a perfect fit, as the brand’s focus on sustainability aligns with Rosanna’s personal values.

Overall, Rosanna Davison’s experience serves as a reminder to embrace body positivity, prioritize mental health, and create a supportive online community. Let’s strive to spread kindness and positivity, both online and offline.

FAQs

1. Why did Rosanna Davison turn off comments on her social media?

Rosanna decided to disable comments after facing a rude comment about her looks. While she doesn’t mind criticism, she was taken aback the negativity and wanted to protect her mental well-being.

2. How has Rosanna Davison regained her fitness after giving birth to twins?

Rosanna noticed changes in her abdominal muscles after having twins. However, with time and a focus on pilates-style exercises, she has seen improvement and feels more confident in her body.

3. Why does Rosanna Davison prioritize exercise?

Exercise is not only important for Rosanna’s physical health but also for her mental well-being. It serves as an outlet and helps her sleep better. Additionally, being a mother-of-three, she wants to be strong enough to carry her children.

Sources:

– [Irish Mirror](https://www.irishmirror.ie/showbiz/irish-showbiz/rosanna-davison-tells-how-she-25313358)