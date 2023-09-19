Meet Rosaline: A Bride on Married At First Sight UK

Rosaline, a 28-year-old florist from Crewe, is one of the brides on the 2023 series of Married At First Sight UK. As the show enters its biggest season yet with 36 episodes, viewers are eager to learn more about the cast, including Rosaline.

In an interview, Rosaline expressed her excitement and nerves about the experiment, stating that it didn’t feel real to her. She also mentioned that drama started right from the first dinner party and that she couldn’t believe it.

As a florist, Rosaline has a creative and romantic profession that aligns with the theme of the show. Her Instagram handle, @rozzdarlington, gives fans the opportunity to follow her journey and get a glimpse into her life outside of the show.

While it is currently unknown if Rosaline and her match, Thomas, are still together, viewers will have to continue watching to see how their relationship unfolds. Throughout the process, Rosaline has learned a lot about herself and the importance of self-love. She believes that until you fully love yourself, you can’t truly give that love to someone else.

The 2023 series of Married At First Sight UK promises to be explosive, filled with both happiness and heartbreak for the couples. Rosaline’s participation is sure to bring an added layer of excitement and intrigue to the show.

Sources:

– Channel 4 Television

– Instagram/@rozzdarlington