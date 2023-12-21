2024 Predictions: TikTok Filter Reveals Rosalía’s Year

In the approach to 2024, people are searching for clues about what the new year will bring. While some turn to traditional methods like vision boards or psychics, others have taken to TikTok for predictions. A viral 2024 filter on the popular social media platform has been capturing attention, including that of Spanish singer Rosalía.

Rosalía recently used the TikTok filter and the results were both intriguing and unsettling. The filter reveals four emojis that are meant to represent what the year has in store. The first emoji displayed was a smiley face with heart eyes, which seemed to indicate happiness. Given Rosalía’s new relationship with Jeremy Allen White, fans were reassured this symbol.

However, the tone quickly shifted with the appearance of the Pinnochio emoji, symbolizing deceit. This was followed a crying, laughing face emoji, and finally, a coffin emoji. Rosalía had an immediate reaction to the coffin symbol, covering her mouth in shock. Fans flooded the comments section with their concerns and heartfelt messages.

Some fans interpreted the emojis as a sign of danger, with comments like “DONT DIE Rosalía NOOO” and “If you go, I go with you.” Others speculated that the emojis represented the death of a relationship. However, there were alternative interpretations, including one TikToker who theorized that the emojis symbolized “death to those who do not love you.” It is clear that the TikTok filter has sparked a range of emotions and discussions among viewers.

Despite the unsettling predictions, Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White appear to be going strong as a couple. Their relationship was confirmed at the end of November and they have been capturing attention with viral photos of their outings. As we await the arrival of 2024, only time will tell if the TikTok filter’s predictions come true or if they are simply a playful coincidence.

Sign up for our newsletter to stay updated on the latest news about your favorite celebrities, royals, and more. Get exclusive insights into beauty, fashion, and lifestyle trends sent straight to your inbox!