Rosalia and Jeremy Allen White Fuel Dating Rumors with Recent Outing

Amidst swirling rumors and speculation, it seems that Catalan singer Rosalia has found new love in the arms of well-known actor Jeremy Allen White. The two were recently spotted together at a restaurant, sharing affectionate glances and a warm embrace, fueling speculation that they are more than just friends.

While neither Rosalia nor Jeremy have made any official statements or confirmed the nature of their relationship, their recent outing seems to speak for itself. The viral snapshot of them smoking a cigarette together, along with other sightings of them holding hands in Los Angeles, further solidifies the growing romance between the two celebrities.

Jeremy, known for his role in the hit show “Shameless,” recently split from actress Addison Timlin and shares two daughters with her. Meanwhile, Rosalia ended her previous relationship with Rauw Alejandro in July, leading to ongoing speculation about her love life ever since.

Interestingly, this new relationship between Rosalia and Jeremy seems to have caught many off guard, as the Catalan singer previously stated in an interview that she does not smoke due to its potential impact on her voice. However, it seems that love knows no bounds, and Rosalia may have let her guard down in the presence of Jeremy.

As fans eagerly watch for any updates on their relationship, it’s clear that Rosalia and Jeremy are enjoying each other’s company and exploring this new chapter together. Only time will tell how their love story unfolds, but for now, it seems that the sparks between them are undeniable.