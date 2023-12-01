Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White: A Surprising Celebrity Romance?

In a surprising turn of events, it has been confirmed that singer Rosalía is dating actor Jeremy Allen White. After starting out as friends, their relationship has recently taken a romantic turn, according to an anonymous source. While the couple has attempted to keep their affection under wraps, they have been seen spending time together, including trips to the local farmer’s market in Los Angeles.

What makes this pairing particularly intriguing is the recent history of both parties. Jeremy Allen White has recently gone through a divorce, with his wife of three years filing for divorce in May. Similarly, Rosalía ended her engagement with fellow singer Rauw Alejandro a few months ago. Perhaps their shared experiences of heartbreak have brought them together in an unexpected way.

While their relationship might seem unconventional at first glance, pictures of White and Rosalía smoking cigarettes together suggest a more relatable connection. They appear to be like any other couple, enjoying each other’s company in their everyday lives.

In terms of their professional careers, both Rosalía and White have exciting projects on the horizon. Rosalía has collaborated with Icelandic artist Björk on a single titled “oral,” which speaks out against fish farming. Meanwhile, White will be taking on a new role in A24’s upcoming wrestling biopic, The Iron Claw, where he trades his chef’s apron for a wrestling singlet.

While the unexpected pairing of Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White has garnered attention, it raises questions about the nature of celebrity romances. It reminds us that love can blossom in unexpected places, even among those who have recently experienced heartbreak. Only time will tell where this newfound romance will lead.

