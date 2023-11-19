The Power of Remembering: Celebrating Lives and Preserving Memories

FamilySearch recently launched an inspiring video and social media campaign centered around the theme of “remember” for RootsTech 2024. The heartfelt campaign aims to encourage people to reflect on the lives, stories, and experiences of their loved ones, while also emphasizing the urgency of preserving these memories before time runs out.

The campaign’s impactful video features several older individuals who initially viewed their lives as ordinary and unremarkable. However, to their surprise, their family members and friends had prerecorded tribute videos that showcased the profound value and significance of their lives. As they watched these videos, the subjects were deeply touched, experiencing a range of emotions from laughter to tears. They came to a newfound realization that their stories were worth remembering.

“When I saw that video, it made me feel like my story was worth remembering,” expressed Becky Sohm, one of the subjects featured in the video. Christine Quinn, another participant, shared, “Seeing my family, I realized that my life was important.” These powerful reactions demonstrate the transformative impact of recognizing and celebrating the lives of our loved ones.

The RootsTech 2024 campaign urges viewers to take action (1) feeling something, (2) thinking of someone, and (3) doing something. Whether it’s reaching out to express appreciation, capturing stories through photographs or videos, or sharing memories on social media, these small acts can help unite families and engage individuals in the invaluable pursuit of family history.

As we navigate our busy lives, it’s easy to overlook the importance of preserving the stories that shape our identity and connect us to the past. However, the “Remember” campaign serves as a poignant reminder that every life holds significance, and every story deserves to be heard. It encourages us to seize the present moment and ensure that our own experiences become part of the collective history for future generations.

So, let us embrace the theme of “Remember” and embark on a journey of rediscovery, celebrating the lives of our loved ones and preserving their memories. Together, we can create a legacy that transcends time and strengthens the bonds of families.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the RootsTech 2024 campaign about?

The RootsTech 2024 campaign revolves around the theme of “remember” and aims to inspire individuals to reflect on the lives, stories, and experiences of their loved ones while emphasizing the urgency of preserving these memories.

What was the impact of the video shown in the campaign?

The video showcased several older individuals who initially saw their lives as ordinary. However, when they watched prerecorded tribute videos from their family members and friends, they were deeply moved and realized the value of their stories.

What can individuals do to participate in the RootsTech 2024 campaign?

There are various ways to participate in the campaign, such as sharing family stories on social media, expressing appreciation to loved ones, capturing stories through photographs or videos, or using the audio from the campaign’s song in their posts. The goal is to unite families and engage people in the pursuit of family history.