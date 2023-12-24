Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo Show Off Watches at Anthony Joshua Fight

Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo were seen comparing watches at the Anthony Joshua fight in Saudi Arabia over the weekend. The two sporting icons were in attendance for the heavyweight bouts, which included Deontay Wilder’s defeat Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua’s dominant victory over Otto Wallin. While McGregor appeared animated and passionate throughout the event, Ronaldo seemed more reserved, looking straight ahead rather than making eye contact with McGregor.

Fans quickly took to social media to poke fun at the situation, suggesting that Ronaldo was bored or disinterested in McGregor’s conversation. However, Ronaldo took to Instagram to quash any suggestion of tension between the two. He uploaded a photo of himself and McGregor laughing together, asking for the best caption for the image. The post showed a light-hearted moment between the two stars, putting to rest any speculation about awkwardness between them.

During the fight, McGregor also noticed Ronaldo’s expensive timepiece and decided to compare it to his own. The two compared their watches side-by-side for a closer look, showcasing their luxury accessories.

This event wasn’t without its own embarrassment for McGregor, as the event organizers misspelled his name on his ringside seat. His first name was spelled as “Connor” instead of “Conor,” and his surname had a small ‘g’ instead of a capital letter. Despite the mishap, McGregor took it in stride and remained all smiles throughout the night.

The presence of both Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo at the Anthony Joshua fight added even more star power to the already star-studded event. Their interactions and moments of camaraderie demonstrated that there is no tension between the two sporting greats, debunking any rumors or speculation.