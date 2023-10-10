Ronald Lee Miller: A Life Filled with Adventure and Creativity

Ronald Lee Miller, a resident of Superior, Wisconsin, and originally from Spooner, Wisconsin, passed away on September 6, 2023, at the age of 82. Born on August 30, 1941, Ron led a remarkable life that was brimming with diverse occupations, business ventures, and hobbies.

Starting his career as a barber after attending barber college in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Ron eventually established his own barber shop in Superior. Known for his captivating storytelling, his shop was often filled with tales of hunting, fishing, and trapping. Ron had a particular fondness for sharing his thrilling encounters with moose during his hunting and fishing expeditions in Alaska and Canada. The walls of his shop adorned with mounts of his hunting and fishing conquests were a testament to his passion for the outdoors.

Aside from his barbering profession, Ron also demonstrated his skills in carpentry and renovation owning and managing apartment buildings in Superior. He even ventured into a unique business endeavor called Top Hat Carriages, where he provided horse-drawn carriage rides in Superior and Duluth, and restored carriages as a member of the Northwoods Harness Club.

Exploring the world with his family was another cherished aspect of Ron’s life. They traveled extensively to various destinations, including Central America, Mexico, China, Scandinavia, North Africa, Eastern Europe, and Ireland, as well as throughout the United States and Canada. These travels undoubtedly provided Ron with countless stories and experiences to share.

Ron’s creative talents extended beyond his professional endeavors. He was an accomplished wood carver and furniture maker, with his intricately crafted tables earning admiration from many. Living in a house he built in the country, Ron and his family embraced a self-sufficient lifestyle, raising animals and tending to a bountiful garden. He was a devoted beekeeper and found solace in spending time amongst his bees near his garden.

Gardening, canning, and winemaking were lifelong passions for Ron. Even when he moved into a retired Carnegie library in Superior, he maintained a lush garden and fruitful orchard.

Ron is survived his loving wife, Sally, his sister Ellen Ann, his children Heather, Joshua, and Eben, as well as his grandchildren Katie, August, James, Sterling, Jamison, and Chandler. He will be deeply missed his close friend Joe Hanson and his family.

Ron was proud to have served in the National Guards, and his ashes will find their final resting place at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin.

