Romeo Beckham Tattoos Girlfriend’s Nickname on His Arm

21-year-old soccer player Romeo Beckham has proven he’s got a lot of love for his girlfriend, Mia Regan, getting a permanent tattoo in her honor. Following in the footsteps of his older brother Brooklyn and dad David, Romeo decided to dedicate some ink to his lady love. Regan celebrated her 21st birthday recently, and among the special things she did on her big day was getting a glimpse of Romeo’s new tattoo.

In a TikTok gallery of photos she shared, Regan showed off the fresh ink on Romeo’s arm, which appears to be a tribute to her nickname, “Mooch.” The young couple has been together for over four years, and it seems they have a tradition of expressing their love through tattoos. Earlier this year, for their third anniversary, they both got matching heart tattoos on their fingers.

The Beckham family is known for their affinity for ink. Brooklyn, Romeo’s older brother, has an impressive collection of around 70 tattoos dedicated to his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham. Their father, David Beckham, also has several tattoos honoring his family. He has “Victoria” inked on his arm for his wife Victoria Beckham and the names of all their children.

Romeo’s decision to get a tattoo for Regan shows just how deeply he cares for her. It’s a symbol of their love and commitment to each other. We can’t wait to see what other tattoos this young couple adds to their collection and how their relationship continues to evolve.

