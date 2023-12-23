Romanian Court Denies Andrew Tate’s Request to Visit Ailing Mother in UK

A Romanian court has rejected social media influencer Andrew Tate’s plea to visit his mother, who suffered a heart attack, in a UK hospital. This decision comes as Tate and his brother face charges of rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang. Despite denying all allegations, the brothers were ordered not to leave Romania and are awaiting trial.

Tate, a kickboxer with a significant online following, expressed his disappointment with the court’s ruling, stating that the Romanian state had decided his mother would be alone during Christmas. He also criticized the lack of “innocent until proven guilty” principle in Romania.

After spending time in police detention, the court had initially placed the brothers under house arrest. However, the court later eased the restrictions, allowing them to travel within Romania.

According to Romanian prosecutors, the brothers, along with two Romanian nationals, were involved in human trafficking across multiple countries. Alleged victims were subjected to intimidation, surveillance, and forced into debt, with claims of their participation in pornography shared on social media.

Andrew Tate has repeatedly asserted that there is no evidence against him and believes there is a political conspiracy to silence him. It is worth noting that he has previously been banned from various social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

