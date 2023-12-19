Cody Rhodes Set to Break Roman Reigns’ Championship Streak

In a surprising turn of events, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has predicted that Cody Rhodes will be the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns and end his historic championship reign. The American Nightmare came close to defeating Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but interference from Solo Sikoa cost him the match. However, Prinze Jr. believes that Rhodes will get another shot at Reigns at WrestleMania 40 and emerge victorious this time.

Prinze Jr. also speculates that Reigns may venture into the world of Hollywood after losing his championship. With Reigns’ undeniable charisma and on-screen presence, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him transition to the big screen. While this is all speculation at this point, it certainly adds an interesting twist to the future of Reigns’ career.

Adding further fuel to the fire, the recent return of CM Punk to WWE has raised questions about how it will impact the company’s plans for Cody Rhodes. Prinze Jr. believes that despite Punk’s comeback, Triple H, who is in charge of creative decisions, will stick to his long-term storytelling approach. This suggests that Rhodes’ journey to dethroning Reigns may still be on track, regardless of Punk’s involvement.

It remains to be seen how these predictions will play out, but one thing is for certain: the anticipation surrounding the potential clash between Rhodes and Reigns is building. Wrestling fans around the world are eagerly waiting to see if Rhodes can finally end Reigns’ championship streak and cement his own legacy in the process.

Note: This article is based on Freddie Prinze Jr.’s speculations and should be taken as one person’s opinion rather than confirmed facts.