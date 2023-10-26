New Channels Added to The Roku Channel for Halloween

The Roku Channel has expanded its lineup of free-with-ads content just in time for Halloween. Now offering over 400 channels, The Roku Channel has introduced a range of live linear channels curated around specific themes. One of the notable additions is a channel dedicated entirely to Universal Monster movies, featuring classics like “Son of Frankenstein.”

The new channels, as per a press release The Roku Channel, cover various genres and interests. In the entertainment category, there are channels like Dabl, which features lifestyle experts providing informative and project-based programming. Ebony TV Lionsgate offers authentic Black stories through award-winning films and groundbreaking series. SNL Vault allows viewers to revisit their favorite Saturday Night Live sketches and hosts.

For Spanish-speaking audiences, there are channels like C4 en Alerta, which showcases exclusive police videos, and Cops en Espanol, which takes viewers to the frontlines with law enforcement. Lo Mejor de Telemundo allows viewers to relive the best moments from Telemundo dramas, realities, and novellas.

Kids and family-oriented channels include Barney & Friends, featuring the adventures of Barney and his friends, and Super Mario, where viewers can join the iconic Mario Bros. on their Mushroom Kingdom adventures.

Sports enthusiasts can find curated content from FOX Sports and NBC Sports, providing the latest updates and headlines from the world of sports. And for car enthusiasts, Top Gear celebrates all things brilliant about cars, from racetrack thrills to road trips with friends.

These new additions to The Roku Channel’s lineup offer viewers a diverse range of options to cater to their tastes and interests. So whether you’re a fan of classic monster movies or looking for entertaining lifestyle programming, The Roku Channel has something for everyone this Halloween season.

