Spotify and Roku Bring Video Ads to Spotify App on Roku Platform

Spotify and Roku have announced that they are introducing video ads to the Spotify app on the Roku platform. The Spotify app has been available on Roku devices for over ten years, and now advertisers will have the opportunity to buy inventory for Connected TV (CTV) through the Roku Ad Network.

The initial phase will see video ads appear in Spotify programming, including artist clips and video podcasts. Ad formats such as Roku’s Sponsored Sessions and call-to-action cards will be included. The expansion of Spotify’s Video Takeover ads, which currently reach users streaming music on mobile, tablet, and desktop devices, will soon include CTV devices, starting with the Roku platform. In the future, more video ad products, including video podcast ads, will be added.

Both Spotify and Roku see this partnership as an opportunity to provide advertisers with more effective ways of reaching users and delivering impactful messages. Lee Brown, Global Head of Advertising Business & Platform at Spotify, said, “It’s long been our goal to make Spotify available to anyone on any device, and this partnership with Roku answers the call from advertisers who want even more ways to reach our users.”

Spotify is also in the process of launching a Spotify CTV Partner Network to further expand its video ad capabilities. “As long-time partners, we’re excited to launch Spotify’s TV streaming video ads that will reach both of our streamers on platform and drive measurable campaign impact for brands,” said Alison Levin, VP, Ad Revenue and Marketing Solutions at Roku. “Roku and Spotify are uniquely positioned to make the largest screen in the home work harder for brands. We are thrilled to partner with Spotify on this at launch.”

Sources: (provide source names and definitions without URLs)

Definitions:

Connected TV (CTV): A television set or set-top box that is connected to the internet, allowing users to stream digital content.

Sources: Spotify, Roku