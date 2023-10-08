Discounted Roku Streaming Media Players Now Available on Amazon

Amazon is currently offering discounts on the latest Roku streaming media players, including the Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Media Player. Normally priced at $40, it is now available for just $29, making it the third-best price of the year. This is the first price cut since July, and it is only $2 higher than the lowest price recorded in 2023.

The Roku Express 4K+ provides a high-quality streaming experience, allowing users to access popular streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. It also comes with a refreshed remote that includes a dedicated Apple TV+ button, as well as support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

For those looking for the home theater experience, Amazon is also offering discounts on its in-house streaming media players, the Fire TV lineup. With savings of up to 54%, prices start at $18. These deals are part of the Prime Big Deal Days savings, which officially start later in the week.

The Roku Express 4K+ offers a variety of features, including brilliant 4K picture and vivid HDR color. It provides a smooth streaming experience, even with multiple devices connected to your network. The included Roku Voice Remote allows users to power up their TV, adjust the volume, and control their streaming with ease. Voice commands can be used to quickly search for content and enable captions.

For more information on these discounted streaming media players and other deals, visit Amazon’s website.

Sources: None