Roku to Sublease Northern California Offices in Cost-Cutting Effort

Connected television technology developer Roku is planning to sublease at least two of its offices in Northern California as part of its efforts to reduce expenses.

Roku, known for its streaming television devices and connected TV platform, will be subleasing two office buildings near the San Jose airport. The move is a result of Roku’s recent announcement to reduce its office space and cut costs.

The total real estate associated with the sublease amounts to approximately 357,000 square feet. The company has enlisted the help of a commercial real estate firm to handle the listings. One of the office buildings is owned Roku but has never been used the company.

Real estate experts in the area believe that the office space may be quickly taken up other technology companies, especially those in the media industry. Speculators suggest that ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, and Snap, the developer behind SnapChat, could be potential tenants. Both companies have been actively hiring in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Roku has been shifting its focus towards its connected television platform, which includes advertising inventory, subscription sales, and advertising in its free, ad-supported streamer, The Roku Channel. The company reported $744 million in revenue from its platform business out of a total of $847 million last quarter.

However, Roku has faced challenges in offsetting a decline in hardware-related revenue as the adoption of its streaming devices has plateaued. As the company continues to invest in developing new technology and associated hardware, it has implemented cost-cutting measures, including layoffs and a slowdown in new hiring.

The subleasing of the Northern California offices is a strategic move for Roku to cut expenses while maintaining its focus on developing innovative streaming devices and enhancing its operating system.

