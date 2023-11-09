New Deal Alert: Roku Premiere 4K HDR Streaming Device Only $19 at Walmart

Looking for a bargain this Black Friday? While many people are focused on snagging deals on televisions, it’s important not to overlook the significant savings available on set-top boxes and streaming devices. In fact, Walmart is currently offering a fantastic deal on the Roku Premiere streaming player, bringing the price down to an incredible $19. That’s a $15 discount from its original asking price of $34.99. And the best part? You don’t even need a Walmart+ account to take advantage of this offer.

The Roku Premiere is a compact yet powerful streaming device that provides stunning visuals with 4K HDR (HDR10) support for compatible content. It comes complete with an HDMI cable and a convenient remote control. The device runs on RokuOS, a popular operating system that grants access to a wide range of streaming services, including popular platforms like Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Netflix, Sling, and Hulu. With Roku Originals and Roku Channels also available, there’s no shortage of content to enjoy.

While the Roku Premiere has been on the market since 2019, it remains a highly recommended choice for those seeking an affordable way to experience 4K HDR content on their TVs. Our reviewer gave it four out of five stars, praising its performance with 4K content but noting its slight limitations with sub-4K content. Despite not offering advanced features like Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, the Roku Premiere is a perfect option for upgrading a secondary television or adding smart functionality to any TV.

Don’t miss out on this steal of a deal. Head over to Walmart and grab the Roku Premiere streaming device for just $19 before it’s gone.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Roku Premiere compatible with all TVs?

Yes, the Roku Premiere is compatible with most modern televisions. It connects to your TV via an HDMI cable, so make sure your TV has an HDMI port.

Can I access streaming services on the Roku Premiere?

Absolutely! The Roku Premiere provides access to numerous streaming services, including popular ones like Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Netflix, Sling, and Hulu.

Does the Roku Premiere support 4K HDR content?

Yes, the Roku Premiere supports 4K HDR (HDR10) visuals for compatible content, providing stunning image quality on your TV.

Do I need a Walmart+ account to purchase the Roku Premiere on sale?

No, you do not need a Walmart+ account to take advantage of the discounted price. Simply visit Walmart’s website or head to your nearest Walmart store to purchase the Roku Premiere for $19.