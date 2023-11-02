Roku Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Expansion in Q3

Roku experienced significant growth in the third quarter, with a 20% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year. The company’s success can be attributed to its performance in content distribution, video advertising, and sales of Roku-branded smart TVs.

The launch of Roku smart TVs, along with other smart home products, fueled a 33% year over year growth in device revenue, reaching a total of $125 million in Q3. Roku’s TV sales outpaced the industry, with the Roku OS remaining the top-selling TVOS in the United States.

Platform revenue also saw growth, increasing 18% from the previous year to $787 million. This revenue comes from digital advertising sales and content distribution. Despite a challenging U.S. ad market, Roku experienced a rebound in video ads during the third quarter, outperforming the overall ad market and linear TV ad market in the country.

Roku highlighted the diversification of advertiser demand sources and expanding partnerships as factors contributing to its advertising traction. The company now has more than 30 programmatic partners and has seen significant growth in spending on the platform through automated third-party demand sources. Partnerships with brands like Spotify and Walmart have also contributed to Roku’s success in attracting advertisers.

In addition to revenue growth, Roku also saw an increase in active accounts and streaming hours. Net active accounts rose 2.3 million from Q2, bringing the total to 75.8 million. Streaming hours reached 26.7 billion, surpassing 100 billion hours on a trailing 12-month basis for the first time.

To enhance user experience, Roku introduced new platform features in Q3, including personalized streaming experiences and favoriting options. The company’s free ad-supported streaming TV service, The Roku Channel, continued to perform well, accounting for more than 1% of all TV streaming in September.

While Roku remains cautious about the future due to an uncertain macro environment and an uneven ad market recovery, it expects total net revenue for Q4 to be around $955 million. With its strong Q3 results and growing ad share, Roku is well-positioned for further success in the streaming industry.

