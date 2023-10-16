Roku’s Latest Update Enhances Content Discovery and Streaming Experience

Roku has released its 12.5 update for Roku TVs and Players, introducing several new features that enhance the content discovery and streaming experience for users. One of the standout features is the discovery of content from popular free services, including Pluto TV, Tubi, and Xumo Play. This means that Roku will recommend free movies and TV shows from multiple platforms, making it easier for users to find great content without having to switch between different apps.

The update also brings new categories for movies, TV shows, and sports, allowing users to access a wide range of free content directly from their Roku Home screen. This makes it even more convenient to discover and enjoy high-quality entertainment without any additional cost.

Additionally, Roku announced several other exciting features in the 12.5 update. For sports enthusiasts, there is a new “Favoriting” feature that allows users to track live and upcoming sporting events for their favorite teams. The upcoming launch of “Highlights” will also enable users to watch clips from recent sporting events they may have missed or want to relive.

Roku is further expanding its Live TV options offering over 400 free live linear TV channels. The Live TV Channel Guide has been enhanced to personalize the order of channels and remove channel numbers, resulting in a simpler and more personalized live TV streaming experience.

Music lovers can also look forward to an enhanced music experience in The Roku Channel. Over 250 video playlists from partners like Stingray, Vevo, and Warner Music Group will be available, with new controls to shuffle, skip ahead, and add playlists to their Save List. To celebrate Atlantic Records’ 75th Anniversary, Roku has collaborated with Warner Music Group to create 75 playlists from iconic Atlantic Records recording artists, along with exclusive playlists curated music legends.

Roku is making it easier for users to discover new content through updates to the “What to Watch” feature, which will allow browsing categories such as TV Shows, Movies, New & Popular, and Free. New experiences related to specific genres or topics will also be introduced in the coming months, offering curated selections of entertainment.

Other notable updates include visual search in the Roku Mobile app, support for Google Photos in Roku Photo Streams, event history for Roku Smart Home Video Doorbell events, notifications for Camera subscription owners, expert picture settings for 4K devices, and more.

With the 12.5 update, Roku has once again demonstrated its commitment to constantly improving the user experience and providing a wide range of entertainment options. Whether it’s discovering new content, enjoying live sports, streaming music playlists, or controlling smart home devices, Roku continues to deliver innovative features that enhance the streaming experience.

Definitions:

– Roku: A brand of streaming media players and smart TVs that allow users to access various streaming platforms and services.

– Pluto TV: A free streaming service that offers a wide range of live TV channels and on-demand content.

– Tubi: A free streaming service that provides movies and TV shows on-demand.

– Xumo: A free streaming service that offers live and on-demand content from various sources.

