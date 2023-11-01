Roku Reports Continued Growth in Active Users, Sees Wider Loss

Roku has announced its impressive growth in active users during the third quarter, despite experiencing a wider loss compared to the previous year. The smart TV platform now boasts a total of 75.8 million active accounts, marking a significant increase of 2.3 million from the second quarter. Streaming hours also surged to 26.7 billion, up 5% or 4.9 billion hours from the same period last year.

With its expanding presence, Roku has become a key player in the smart TV market. The company offers a range of devices, from dongles to set-top boxes, and has formed partnerships with renowned TV manufacturers such as TCL, Hisense, and Westinghouse. In many ways, Roku has established itself as the “Microsoft of TVs,” serving as a neutral intermediary powering the operating systems of numerous TV brands. Only major companies like Samsung, Vizio, and LG retain their own OS, while Roku also sells its own branded televisions.

Roku attributes its revenue growth to robust content distribution and advertising efforts. The company’s Roku Channel, a free, ad-supported service, has gained significant popularity and is now among the top 10 streaming services according to Nielsen. Surpassing competitors like Peacock, Paramount+, and Pluto, Roku Channel has become a dominant force in the streaming landscape. Despite the overall challenges faced the advertising market, Roku outperformed both the overall ad market and the linear TV ad market in the United States.

In terms of financials, Roku reported a loss of $330.1 million, or $2.33 per share, for the quarter, compared to a loss of $122.2 million, or 88 cents per share, during the same period last year. However, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization swung to a profit of $43.4 million from a $34.4 million loss in the previous year.

Furthermore, Roku recently rolled out an updated version of its smart TV operating system, aiming to enhance content discovery for its users. The company’s revenue also saw a substantial increase, reaching $912 million compared to $761.4 million in the previous year.

While analysts predicted a loss of $2.08 per share on revenue of $853.2 million, Roku exceeded these expectations reporting better financial results. Looking ahead, the company anticipates fourth-quarter revenue of $405 million and adjusted EBITDA of $10 million.

FAQ

1. How many active accounts does Roku have?

Roku reported 75.8 million active accounts during the third quarter.

2. How many streaming hours were recorded Roku in the same period?

Roku witnessed a surge in streaming hours, totaling 26.7 billion, which is up 5% from the previous year.

3. Does Roku sell its own branded televisions?

Yes, Roku sells its own branded televisions, in addition to its range of devices.

4. What factors contributed to Roku’s revenue growth?

Roku attributes its revenue growth to content distribution and advertising, particularly through its ad-supported Roku Channel.

5. How did Roku perform in comparison to other streaming services?

Roku Channel ranked among the top 10 streaming services, surpassing competitors like Peacock, Paramount+, and Pluto, according to Nielsen.

6. What was Roku’s financial performance for the third quarter?

Roku reported a loss of $330.1 million for the quarter, compared to a loss of $122.2 million in the same period last year. However, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization swung to a profit of $43.4 million.

7. What updates did Roku roll out recently?

Roku released an updated version of its smart TV operating system to improve content discovery capabilities.

8. What are Roku’s projections for the fourth quarter?

Roku expects fourth-quarter revenue of $405 million and adjusted EBITDA of $10 million.