New Delhi: ‘Singham 3’ Takes Inspiration from ‘Ramayana’ in a Unique Blend of Action and Mythology

Amidst much anticipation, Rohit Shetty is all set to bring the third installment of his popular cop universe, ‘Singham 3’, to the big screen. While the film has been the talk of the town for its ensemble cast and high-octane action sequences, recent reports suggest that ‘Singham 3’ will also draw inspiration from the Hindu epic, ‘Ramayana’.

Speculations surrounding the film’s connection to ‘Ramayana’ began circulating when a fan theory started making rounds on social media platforms. The theory, shared on popular Reddit page BollyBlindsNGossip, pointed out various plot points and character similarities that align with the mythological tale.

Although the fan theory has garnered mixed reactions, it has certainly sparked a fresh interest among fans of both ‘Singham’ and ‘Ramayana’. While some are intrigued the idea and believe it could add depth to the film, others criticize the trend of filmmakers relying on mythological stories for commercial success.

Moving away from the standard tropes of cop-action dramas, ‘Singham 3’ aims to present a unique blend of action and mythology. With its larger-than-life characters and thrilling plot, the film promises to captivate audiences in a never-before-seen cinematic experience.

In conclusion, ‘Singham 3’ is set to redefine the cop-universe genre infusing it with elements from the beloved epic, ‘Ramayana’. As fans eagerly await its release, the film is sure to create waves in the industry and continue the legacy of the ‘Singham’ franchise.

FAQ

