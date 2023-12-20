New Generation of Actors: The Need for Social Media Validation

In a recent episode of ‘Koffee with Karan’, renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Ajay Devgn shed light on the evolving dynamics of the film industry, particularly with regards to the new generation of actors. The discussion centered around the length of time it takes for young actors to accept a role, and the role of social media in this process.

Rohit and Ajay reminisced about their early days in the industry, when actors relied on their instincts to choose projects and didn’t seek validation from social media. The duo expressed their belief that the current generation of actors exhibit a greater degree of insecurity, often seeking validation from virtual strangers online.

Karan Johar, the host of the show, further probed the topic asking about the fighting spirit of the newer generation of actors. Rohit opined that this increased insecurity may be attributed to the fact that they were born into a digitally-dominated era.

Conversely, Karan praised veteran actors like Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar, emphasizing their ability to make quick decisions based on their instincts. He noted that these actors possess an innate understanding of the film’s world and can grasp the essence of a story within minutes, which enables them to respond swiftly.

On the other hand, Karan also acknowledged the meticulous nature of the younger actors. He mentioned that they often require detailed narrations and take a considerable amount of time to respond, which can lead to delays in the filmmaking process.

The discussion sheds light on the influence of social media on the decision-making process of actors. While seeking validation from online platforms may provide a sense of security, it is essential for actors to balance this with their own instincts and creative intuition. After all, the instantaneous response and quick decision-making of veteran actors have proven to be valuable assets in the world of cinema.

As ‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 8 continues to provide insights into the workings of the industry, it becomes evident that the new generation of actors faces an additional layer of pressure. Striking a balance between social media validation and personal instincts may be the key to navigating their careers successfully in an ever-evolving industry.