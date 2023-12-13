Newlyweds Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary

In a heartwarming display of love and affection, cricketer Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary. The couple took to Instagram to share their joy and express their gratitude for each other.

Rohit Sharma posted a series of pictures capturing their journey together, with the caption, “Fingers crossed, best partnership for life.” The photos showcased the bond and happiness the couple shares, highlighting the milestones they have achieved together.

Similarly, Ritika Sajdeh shared several pictures, along with a sweet message for her husband. She expressed her gratitude for the positive impact he has had on her life, referring to him as her best friend, comedian, favorite human, and home. She ended her post saying, “Life with you is nothing short of magical. Love you.”

Their Instagram posts were met with overwhelming love and support from their followers. Many commented on the couple’s beautiful and strong bond, hailing them as the most lovely couple in the cricket world. Others sent their best wishes and love-filled emoticons to celebrate the occasion.

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh’s marriage has been a true partnership, both in their personal lives and in their professional endeavors. Ritika, a sports manager, has played an integral role in shaping Rohit’s career, while also being his pillar of support in their personal lives.

As they celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary, Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh continue to inspire others with their love and commitment. Their journey together serves as a reminder of the power of a strong partnership built on love, understanding, and shared goals.