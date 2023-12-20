Chicago Takes Strong Action Against Bus Companies Ignoring Migrant Drop-Off Rules

Chicago has introduced stricter measures to ensure bus companies comply with regulations for dropping off new migrants in the city. Mayor Brandon Johnson has proposed impounding buses that break the rules, as fines alone have not been sufficient to deter non-compliant companies. The aim is to protect the well-being of migrants and ensure they are received with compassion.

In recent incidents, rogue buses attempting to avoid fines have detoured to the Cicero Metra station, where they have tried to unload migrants and leave. Eddie Fuentes, director of community care for New Life Centers, expressed concern over this dangerous game being played with human lives, especially those of children. Fuentes, who oversees landing zone operations, was involved in resolving both incidents, along with Cicero police.

To discourage future violations, Cicero police warned the drivers that dropping off migrants at unauthorized locations would result in a $30,000 fine and the towing of their bus. The city of Chicago has already fined multiple buses $5,000 for violating migrant drop-off regulations. However, these penalties have not proven effective, prompting the proposal for impounding buses in non-compliance.

1st Ward Alderman Daniel La Spata, chair of the Pedestrian and Traffic Safety Committee, stressed the urgency of enforcing harsher penalties. He explained that impoundment is a reasonable tool of enforcement for those who flagrantly disregard the regulations. The ultimate goal is not to punish bus companies but to ensure appropriate care and support for the migrants.

The proposed ordinance, which aims to impound buses that fail to comply with drop-off regulations, passed out of committee without any objections. The final decision rests with the full city council, with hopes that the measure will bring all bus companies into compliance and deter attempts to drop off migrants at remote and unassisted locations.

Chicago’s efforts to protect the well-being of migrants highlight the need for strong enforcement to prioritize compassion and the fair treatment of vulnerable individuals.