Rodrygo Struggling to Find the Back of the Net: A Frustrating Drought

Rodrygo, the young Brazilian talent at Real Madrid, is going through a challenging phase of goal-scoring drought. Despite his impressive performances in 11 matches this season, totaling over 800 minutes, he has managed to find the back of the net only once. Based on his expected goals, Rodrygo should have scored around 5-6 goals now. This lack of form and productivity seems to be weighing heavily on his mind, visible in his frustration during games.

After the recent Osasuna match, Rodrygo took to social media to express his gratitude to the fans and assure them of his dedication and hard work towards helping the team. However, he acknowledged that things don’t always go as expected.

This difficult period may lead Rodrygo to view the upcoming international break as an opportunity to gain some respite from the pressures of Madrid and rediscover his goal-scoring confidence. It is only a matter of time before the goals start flowing again.

Despite his goal-scoring struggles, Rodrygo’s statistics indicate that he is performing well in other areas. He ranks just outside the top 10 in La Liga for non-penalty expected goals per 90 minutes. Additionally, he leads the league in total shots taken, carries into the penalty area, and progressive passes received. These numbers highlight his ability to receive the ball in advanced positions, drive into dangerous areas on the field, and create scoring opportunities for himself and the team.

It’s worth noting that Rodrygo is still just 22 years old and has immense potential. With time and continued hard work, he is expected to overcome this rough patch and showcase his true abilities once again.

