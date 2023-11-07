New Signature Series Microphone RØDE: A Blend of Classic Sound and Innovative Features

RØDE, the renowned audio company, has unveiled its latest addition to the NT1 series with the NT1 Signature Series. Building upon the success of its predecessors, this new microphone combines the classic NT1 sound signature with cutting-edge technology and a fresh, vibrant design.

With a rich history spanning 30 years and over 6 million units sold, the NT1 has become a popular choice among musicians, podcasters, voice-over artists, and content creators. Its affordability, versatility, and exceptional performance make it a go-to option for both professionals and beginners alike.

The NT1 Signature Series follows in the footsteps of the NT1 5th Generation, which introduced several innovative features. One notable advancement is the Dual Connect output, enabling connectivity options through both XLR and USB. Additionally, the microphone features 32-bit float digital output and on-board DSP, allowing for enhanced control and versatility.

The analog circuitry of the NT1 has also been upgraded in the 5th Generation, resulting in lower noise, higher SPL handling capabilities, and a meticulously crafted frequency response. These improvements contribute to an incredibly smooth sound with a tightly controlled pickup pattern.

One of the highlights of the NT1 Signature Series is the introduction of a range of limited-edition colors. Creators now have the option to express their individual style and personality through both sound and color. With choices like red, green, purple, pink, and blue, the microphone becomes not only a tool but also a statement piece.

The NT1 Signature Series retains all the key features of its predecessors, including the precision-engineered 1-inch condenser capsule, tight cardioid polar pattern, and studio-grade shock mount and pop filter. The microphone’s high sensitivity and extremely low noise levels make it the quietest studio condenser microphone on the market.

RØDE continues to prioritize quality and durability with the Signature Series. The rugged aluminum body and high-grade finishes make the microphone highly resistant to scuffs and scratches, ensuring its longevity in various studio applications.

The NT1 Signature Series is now available at a retail price of $159, offering both exceptional performance and a touch of personalization. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a budding creator, this microphone is poised to become a valuable addition to your audio setup.

