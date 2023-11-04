New Perspective: Sylvester Stallone’s Evolution of Rocky

Sylvester Stallone’s iconic character, Rocky Balboa, didn’t start off as the beloved underdog we all know. In a recent Netflix documentary, Stallone opens up about the initial conception of Rocky and how it took a friend’s honest critique to transform the character into the compassionate boxer we see on screen.

Originally, Stallone envisioned Rocky as a thuggish figure, heavily influenced Martin Scorsese’s gritty crime drama, Mean Streets. The early screenplay had a much harder edge, portraying Rocky as a cruel and relentless fighter. However, Stallone’s friend had a different reaction when she read the script.

“She hated Rocky. She thought he was too brutal, hitting people and beating them up,” Stallone reveals in the documentary. Her emotional response made Stallone reconsider the character’s portrayal, prompting him to find a way to make Rocky more sympathetic.

Inspired his friend’s feedback, Stallone decided to introduce a romantic element to the story. He imagined Rocky having a girlfriend, someone who could soften his hardened exterior. With this new direction, Stallone went back to the drawing board, rewriting the screenplay to include the character of Adrian, Rocky’s love interest.

Little did Stallone know that these pivotal changes would lead to the birth of a franchise. The first Rocky film went on to gross a staggering $117 million at the box office, captivating audiences worldwide with its heartfelt story of determination and overcoming the odds.

In addition to discussing Rocky’s transformation, Stallone shared another behind-the-scenes story from Rocky IV. During a fight scene with Dolph Lundgren, who played the formidable Ivan Drago, Stallone suffered a dangerous injury. The intense physicality of the scene caused Stallone’s heart to swell and his blood pressure to skyrocket, landing him in the hospital for nine days.

While recounting the incident, Stallone humorously recalled being surrounded nuns in the intensive care unit, fearing it might be the end. Yet, his determination to keep going, to have “one more round,” pushed him to recover and continue filming.

Stallone’s dedication to the character he created is evident not only in his willingness to take risks, but also in his ability to evolve Rocky into a figure of inspiration and empathy. The enduring success of the Rocky franchise stands as a testament to the power of perseverance and the impact of a well-crafted story.

