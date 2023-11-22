Dogs Displaced Diwali Fireworks Find Help from Dedicated Volunteers

Thousands of stray dogs in Delhi find themselves in distress every year during Diwali, the festival of lights, as the loud fireworks cause them to flee in fear. However, this year a group of dedicated volunteers came together to ensure the safety and well-being of these dogs.

A WhatsApp group with over 200 volunteers, known as the ‘G20 dogs movement,’ was initially formed to rescue strays during the G20 summit. However, during Diwali, the group refocused its efforts to find and reunite missing dogs with their owners. The volunteers collaborate through the WhatsApp group sharing photos, descriptions, and contact numbers of lost dogs, making it easier to coordinate their search efforts.

Divya Puri, the admin of the WhatsApp group, understands the importance of quickly identifying dogs in unfamiliar areas. She explains that displaced dogs are often nervous and cautious, making it easier to spot them. Detailed descriptions of the missing dogs are shared on social media platforms, and this has already led to the successful reunion of six dogs with their caretakers.

In addition to finding lost dogs, some volunteers have temporarily taken in unknown strays found in their neighborhoods until their owners are located. These acts of kindness demonstrate the volunteers’ love for animals and their commitment to ensuring their safety.

While progress has been made in reuniting some dogs with their owners, there are still many missing dogs in Delhi. The dedicated volunteers are continuing their search efforts and urging dog owners to consider microchipping and collaring their pets. Microchipping, in particular, can be a valuable tool in quickly locating and identifying lost dogs.

This year, the volunteers’ work is more critical than ever as the ban on fireworks during Diwali did not stop people from setting them off. The loud noises and bright lights from the fireworks continue to terrify the dogs, leading to an increase in the number of displaced animals.

Through their tireless efforts, the volunteers of the G20 dogs movement are providing hope and relief to both dogs and their worried owners. Their compassion and determination serve as an inspiration to all, reminding us of the importance of caring for and protecting our four-legged friends.

FAQ

How can I help if I find a lost dog?

If you come across a lost dog, you can report it to the local authorities or animal welfare organizations. You can also try to safely contain the dog and provide it with temporary shelter and food while attempting to locate its owner.

What should I do if my dog goes missing?

If your dog goes missing, immediately begin searching your neighborhood and surrounding areas. Notify local animal shelters, veterinarians, and neighbors about your lost pet. Utilize social media platforms to share photos and descriptions of your dog. Remember to include your contact information so that anyone who finds your dog can reach you.

Why is microchipping important for pets?

Microchipping involves implanting a small chip under a pet’s skin, which contains a unique identification number. If a microchipped pet gets lost, shelters and veterinary clinics can scan them and retrieve the owner’s contact information from the microchip database. Microchipping greatly increases the chances of reuniting lost pets with their owners.