Sylvester Stallone Pays Tribute to Co-Star Burt Young in Heartfelt Instagram Post

Actor and director Sylvester Stallone honored the late actor Burt Young, his co-star in the iconic “Rocky” film series, in a posthumous tribute on Instagram. Young passed away on October 8 at the age of 83. Stallone expressed his admiration saying, “You were an incredible man and artist. I and the world will miss you so much… RIP.”

The tribute was accompanied a black and white photo of both actors on the set of “Rocky.” Stallone’s Instagram post received an overwhelming response with 342,000 likes and 7,072 comments.

Burt Young played the character of Paulie, Rocky Balboa’s brother-in-law and best friend, throughout all six films of the “Rocky” saga. Interestingly, Young did not have to audition for the role. In a 2009 interview, he shared the story of Stallone approaching him at the MGM facility, introducing himself as the writer of “Rocky,” and insisting that Young had to be a part of the film.

Initially hesitant, Young eventually accepted the role after reading the screenplay, which he described as having “the cleanest street prose I’ve ever read.”

Stallone’s heartfelt tribute prompted an outpouring of emotions from fans. Many highlighted Young’s talent as an actor and expressed their sadness at his passing. One fan wrote, “God Bless Burt. May he rest in peace. He’s an amazing artist.” Another commented, “So sorry to hear this. A truly exceptional actor!”

Young’s portrayal of Paulie and his memorable lines resonated with audiences. One fan fondly recalled, “I will always remember Burt with the character of Paulie and his famous phrase: ‘Rocko, if I could be anyone in life, I would like to be you.'”

Overall, Stallone’s tribute underlines the deep impact Burt Young had on both his co-stars and fans alike. His contribution to the “Rocky” series will be cherished and remembered for years to come.

