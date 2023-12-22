Title: Rockland County Approves $870M Budget for 2024, Focuses on Economic Growth

Summary: Rockland County legislators have unanimously approved an $870 million budget for 2024, aimed at reducing property taxes 2% while prioritizing economic growth and strengthening vital services. The budget plan also includes funding for job creation, programs, infrastructure development, and land preservation. This marks the third consecutive year without tax increases in Rockland County. The budget received bipartisan support and is now pending review County Executive Ed Day.

Rockland County’s fiscal plan for 2024 focuses on stimulating economic growth and stability while ensuring essential services are adequately funded. The approved budget reduces property taxes $2.6 million, providing relief to residents. The estimated county property tax for 2024 ranges from $1,200 to $1,300, depending on assessed property values.

Unlike previous years, the budget plan does not involve layoffs or service cuts. Instead, it allocates resources to strengthen the Social Services Department and support nonprofit contract agencies. The budget also reflects the county’s commitment to addressing past financial challenges. A final payment of $13.1 million will be made to pay off a $96 million bond that covered a $138 million deficit, which had once brought Rockland County to the brink of insolvency.

Legislators and County Executive Ed Day have acknowledged the significant progress in improving the county’s financial health. A 2022 audit revealed that the county has amassed $90 million in surplus taxpayer savings over the years. However, these surplus funds were not included in the 2024 budget. Legislator Michael Grant emphasized the importance of continued careful budget management to further strengthen Rockland County’s fiscal vitality.

The bipartisan collaboration between legislators and Day’s administration led to the adoption of the budget plan a vote of 13-0. The budget review process will now involve County Executive Ed Day, who praised the cooperation and expressed his intention to thoroughly review the amended budget. Day has the option to issue line-item vetoes within five working days. If necessary, the Legislature can override any vetoes December 20 with a minimum of 12 votes.

Rockland County’s budget for 2024 demonstrates a dedication to responsible financial management, economic growth, and serving the needs of its residents. The county’s ongoing commitment to fiscal stability and cooperation between government entities positions Rockland County for continued success.